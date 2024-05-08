Russia puts former Ukrainian lawmaker on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has put on the wanted list Igor Miroshnichenko, a journalist and a former member of Ukraine’s unicameral parliament, Verkhovna Rada, according to the ministry’s database.

His entry in the database says the man is wanted "on criminal charges." The exact charges against them were not specified.

Miroshnichenko was a lawmaker representing the nationalist Freedom party in 2012-2014. His political career was marred by a series of fistfights in the parliament and other scandals.