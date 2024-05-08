Venezuelan president congratulates Putin on taking presidential oath

CARACAS, May 8. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Vladimir Putin on taking the presidential oath of office and wished development and prosperity to the people of Russia.

"On behalf of the people of Venezuela, I congratulate Vladimir Putin, who took his fifth oath of office as the president of the Russian Federation," Maduro wrote on the X social network.

He said he "respects and admires the people of Russia, who resolutely move forward along the track of unity and peace."

He wished Russians "further development and prosperity" under Putin’s leadership.

The inauguration ceremony that kicked off Putin’s new presidential term took place on Tuesday. The Russian presidential election was held from March 15 to 17. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won 87.28% of the vote. The election’s turnout was 77.44%, the highest in Russia's recent history.