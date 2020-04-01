Second coronavirus-related death reported in Belarus

MINSK, April 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian Ministry of Health has reported the second coronavirus-related death in the country, stressing that this is preliminary data.

"The second case has been recorded. That was an elderly patient who had numerous chronic diseases. According to preliminary data, they were exacerbated by the coronavirus infection," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 32,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Belarus to date. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country remains undisclosed. "Five patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, 157 people are under medical supervision and are receiving medical care," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that it continued to monitor the epidemiological situation in the country, and, if necessary, patients are taken to hospitals for medical supervision and examination.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus reached 163 on March 31. The first coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Vitebsk on the same day.