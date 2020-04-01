Over 1,200 coronavirus cases confirmed in Mexico — health ministry

MEXICO CITY, April 1. /TASS/. A total of 121 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Mexico in the past day, chief epidemiologist at the Mexican health ministry Jose Luis Alomia said on Tuesday.

"As of today, we have 1,215 confirmed cases of coronavrius," Alomia said. Twenty-nine people died from coronavirus. Sixteen percent of those infected have been hospitalized. Five percent of those infected are in a serious condition.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Mexico on February 28. On March 30, the Mexican authorities declared a state of emergency in the healthcare system over the coronavirus outbreak.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.