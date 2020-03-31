First death from COVID-19 documented in Transnistria

"The woman was diagnosed with coronavirus postmortem, after her tests came in. According to medical professionals, the woman was suffering from diabetes, she had a heart condition. The double pneumonia was caused by the coronavirus infection," the message informed.

CHISINAU, March 31. /TASS/. The first death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been documented in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, where a 55-year-old resident of Tiraspol has died, Transnistria’s coronavirus task force informed on Tuesday.

The task force also informed of the death of a 59-year-old resident of Slobozia, who also died of double pneumonia. Her tests have been sent for analysis, her diagnosis has not been confirmed yet. In total, there are 24 cases of the novel coronavirus in Transnistria.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Moldova, including the residents of Transnistria, has reached 298. Three people have died and 18 have recovered. Both Moldova and Transnistria have introduced a state of emergency, closing their borders. Schools, universities and shops have been closed, excluding pharmacies and supermarkets. People are asked to remain at home.

