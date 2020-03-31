Three Russian tourists diagnosed with coronavirus in Thailand

BANGKOK, March 31. /TASS/. Three Russian nationals with confirmed coronavirus are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Thailand’s Chonburi province, Vladimir Pronin, head of the Russian embassy’s consular department, told TASS on Tuesday.

According to Pronin, three Russian nationals have tested positive for COVID-2019. "They are a man and a woman with her daughter from Siberia," he said. "They are currently undergoing treatment at two hospitals in Pattaya."

"All the three were diagnosed with coronavirus last weekend," he added.

However, the Thai health ministry’s disease control department database includes only one Russian coronavirus patient, a 60-year old woman.

To date, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Chonburi is 40, including eight foreigners. The overall number of coronavirus cases in Thailand has exceeded 1,600. Ten patients have died and 342 have recovered. Shopping malls and marketplaces are closed in Bangkok and other cities, with only supermarkets and outlets offering food products and essentials being open. The country’s authorities imposed an entry ban for foreigners effective through the duration of the state of emergency in the country, from March 26 to April 30.