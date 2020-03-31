China reports 48 new coronavirus cases in past day, one death

BEIJING, March 31. /TASS/. As many as 48 new coronavirus cases were identified in China in the past 24 hours, all of those cases are imported, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 282 patients recovered in the reported period and one died.

"As of 24:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time) on March 30, the overall number of confirmed cases in China reached 81,518, including 76,052 people who recovered and were discharged from hospitals, and 3,305 patients who died," the commission said in a statement.

No new cases were recorded in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, in the past 24 hours.

The overall number of imported novel coronavirus cases in China reached 771 people; 104 have already been discharged from hospitals. A total of 667 patients are now being treated, including 18 people who are in intensive care.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

The WHO on March 11 declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, more than 720,000 people have been infected around the world and over 35,000 have died.