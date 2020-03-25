Finland’s coronavirus cases reach 880

HELSINKI, March 25. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Finland has risen to 880, an increase of 88 cases in the past 24 hours, the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare said Wednesday.

"Finland currently has identified 880 infections," the statement reads.

On March 24, 792 cases were reported, while the country recorded its first coronavirus-related death on March 21 — an elderly man. On Wednesday, two more people died from the disease caused by the virus.