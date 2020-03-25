Norway’s coronavirus infections top 2,800 with 14 deaths

"Overall, 2,830 people contracted coronavirus," its statement reads. At the same time, 61 people are now in the ICU.

HELSINKI, March 25. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norway has risen to 2,830 in the past 24 hours with 264 new infections reported, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s data shows that the virus killed 14 people in the country. Norway reported its first case in late February. The national government banned all foreigners who do not hold residency permits from entering the country because of the pandemic and introduced border control within the Schengen Area. Authorities also shut down all preschools, schools and universities in the country. All citizens returning from overseas are obliged to enter a two-week quarantine.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 190 countries.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of now, over 410,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died.