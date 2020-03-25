Putin calls on Russians 'to stay home' due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/ Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Russians to show discipline and responsibility and "to stay home" due to the coronavirus pandemic during his address to the nation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"All recommendations must be followed. We need to protect ourselves and those close to us," the Russian leader said in an address to the nation. "Believe me, the safest thing right now is to stay home," he stressed.



Vladimir Putin declared the next week non-working due to the coronavirus, but with the preservation of salaries. "Now it is extremely important to prevent the threat of the rapid spread of the disease, therefore, I declare the next week non-working with salary preservation, that is, days off will last from Saturday March 28 to Sunday April 5," President Putin said in his address to Russian citizens on Wednesday.

The president announced that the constitutional vote has to be postponed due to the coronavirus.