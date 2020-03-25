Ukraine plans to declare national emergency for 30 days due to COVID-19

"The government will consider declaring a national emergency on the entire territory of the country for 30 days. All quarantine measures will be prolonged for 30 days," he said during a government session.

KIEV, March 25. /TASS/. Ukraine plans to introduce a national emergency in the country for 30 days due to the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal stated on Wednesday.

So far, a state of emergency has been introduced in Kiev and several other Ukrainian regions.

According to the Center for Public Health of the Ukrainian Health Ministry, as of March 25, there are 113 documented cases of the novel coronavirus in Ukraine. Four people have died. Quarantine has been introduced in the country from March 17 to April 3. Shopping centers, cafes, restaurants, gyms and other entertainment facilities have been shut. International and domestic transport service in Ukraine has been suspended.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 410,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died. Russia has identified 658 cases, 29 patients have recovered. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.