KIEV, March 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has suspended the work of checkpoints on the border with Crimea until April 3 and imposed restrictions on the number of people crossing the border, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The work of the checkpoints on the border with temporarily occupied territory of Crimea has been suspended until April 3," the ministry said, adding that only a number of Ukrainian citizens will be allowed to cross the border.