Turkey to allocate $15 bln to help citizens during spread of COVID-19

ANKARA, March 20. /TASS/. Turkey plans to allocate 100 bln Turkish liras (about $15.3 bln) to help citizens during the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Turkish Presidential Administration’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stated in the early hours of Friday.

"Our government continues to take extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus and to mitigate the economic impact of this ongoing threat. We announced a series of measures to help stimulate our economy and to provide liquidity in the markets," he wrote on Twitter.

"The 100 billion TL economic package will help our economy stabilize, take care of our people, support businesses in a time of unprecedented global challenge. We have already implemented many health safety measures to prevent the spread of this virus and we will continue to do so," the communications director added.

"By acting so swiftly and decisively, our government under our President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan’s leadership is determined to confront this challenge and ensure the well-being of our people. We will continue to work day and night, reassess the situation and take further measures accordingly," the spokesman concluded.