First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago — media

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago, the Trinidad and Tobago Express newspaper reported on Thursday.

The patient is a 52-year-old man who returned from Switzerland on Monday without any symptoms.

According to the authorities, the man has been quaratined together with his family and is in a stable condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.