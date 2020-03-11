Germany reports 157 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

BERLIN, March 11. /TASS/. Germany has confirmed 157 new novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of people infected in the country reaching 1,296, deputy chief of the Robert Koch Institute Lars Schaade said on Tuesday.

"The North Rhine-Westphalia federal land is the epicenter of the virus with 484 cases," he said. 80% of patients exhibit mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. The virus presents the greatest danger to elderly persons or to people with chronic diseases.