Number of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea grows by 242 in past day

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has increased by 242 in the past day, and the total number of cases reached 7,755, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, six people died from the novel coronavirus, and the death toll in South Korea reached 60.

The ministry said that 41 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past day. A total of 288 people recovered since the start of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in South Korea.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In China, over 3,100 people died, nearly 60,000 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 80,700. Over 110,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far.