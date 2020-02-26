Seoul calls on countries to refrain from banning entry of foreigners from South Korea

SEOUL, February 26. /TASS/. At least 24 countries and territories have imposed restrictions on the entry of foreigners who have been to South Korea, prompting Seoul to call on countries to refrain from such measures, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) reported on Wednesday, citing a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s administration banned the entry of foreigners from South Korea amid coronavirus fears. Taiwan’s authorities, in turn, started putting all those arriving from South Korea under a 14-day quarantine. Vietnam has introduced quarantine for those who have been to South Korea's virus-stricken city of Daegu and the province of Gyeongsangbuk-do.

Amid these developments, the South Korean Foreign Ministry invited diplomats from 103 countries and called for refraining from drastic measures against people arriving from South Korea.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has exceeded 1,140, and 11 patients have died, the country’s authorities said.

