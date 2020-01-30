Number of coronavirus infections in China springs to 8,100, 171 people died

BEIJING, January 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus 2019-nCoV has jumped to 8,152 on Thursday evening. Statements issued by Chinese regional health committees say that 171 people died from the disease.

Medics suspect 12,000 more Chinese citizens of having contracted the new type of coronavirus.

According to the latest reports, more than half of the infections (4,900 cases and 162 deaths) are concentrated in the Hubei Province, with its administrative center of Wuhan being the outbreak’s epicenter. Beijing has identified 114 cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, while 112 people were diagnosed with this disease in Shanghai.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhah - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Apart from China, the new virus was detected in 18 more countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency and sent its specialists there.