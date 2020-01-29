PACE says Russia complied with some of its recommendations after returning to Assembly

STRASBOURG, January 29. /TASS/. The Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has confirmed that Russia had complied with some of its recommendations after the Russian delegation’s return to the Assembly and highlighted progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords.

"The Assembly notes that, in the past six months since the Russian Federation’s return to the Assembly, some other recommendations included in Resolution 2292 (2019) have also been addressed by the Russian Federation," reads the PACE draft resolution on ratifying the Russian delegation’s credentials. "Some progress has been made with regard to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements."

The draft resolution approved by the committee on Tuesday will be considered at the Assembly’s session on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation has participated in so-called ‘prisoner swaps’ and, alongside Ukraine, is preparing other exchanges," the document stressed.

The transfer of 24 sailors detained for violating the navigation rules in Russia’s territorial waters on the way from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov in November 2018 was specifically mentioned as part of these prisoner swaps in the draft resolution.

It noted that "this included one person wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting down of airplane MH17," which confirms Russia’s compliance with one of the provisions of the June resolution to fully and unconditionally cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and The Netherlands Public Prosecution Office on the MH17 crash over Donbass in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.