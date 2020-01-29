Pompeo hopes that Palestinians will support Trump's plan on MidEast settlement

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. The United States hopes that Palestinians will make a decision to support the plan on Middle Eastern settlement proposed by US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told The Ben Shapiro Show on Tuesday.

"In the end, the Palestinian people are going to have to make a decision about whether they want to continue to difficult challenges they face today <...> or if they want to turn the page and deliver an outcome for themselves and for their children and their grandchildren that's better, a brighter future," Pompeo said.

"The opportunity is now at the table. They don't have to do it today or tomorrow, but I am confident that as they stare at this, as the Palestinian people stare at what the opportunity is <...> I am convinced that the Palestinian people will, over the coming weeks and months — and we've given them four years — will see that this is a better option for them. I'm hopeful that they will," he added.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump announced the "deal of the century" — a plan for Middle Eastern settlement on the basis of the two-state solution. Special attention is focused on the status of Jerusalem, border issues, security guarantees, a free trade zone, prisoners and refugees, and the rules for further negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Trump's plan and said he is ready to start talks with Palestine. However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and representatives of the Hamas radical movement rejected the plan.