US plan provides opportunity to relaunch efforts on Middle East settlement — EU official

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. The plan for Middle Eastern settlement proposed by the United States provides an opportunity to relaunch the efforts to resolve the conflict, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Today's initiative by the United States provides an occasion to re-launch the urgently needed efforts towards a negotiated and viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Borrell said.

"The European Union will study and assess the proposals put forward," he added. "This will be done on the basis of the EU's established position and its firm and united commitment to a negotiated and viable two-state solution that takes into account the legitimate aspirations of both the Palestinians and the Israelis, respecting all relevant UN resolutions and internationally agreed parameters," he stressed.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the "deal of the century" — a plan for Middle Eastern settlement on the basis of the two-state solution. Special attention is focused on the status of Jerusalem, border issues, security guarantees, a free trade zone, prisoners and refugees, and the rules for further negotiations.