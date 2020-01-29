UN remains committed to MidEast settlement on basis of previous resolutions — spokesman

THE UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. The United Nations Organization remains committed to supporting Palestinian and Israelis to resolve the conflict of the basis of UN resolutions and pre-1967 lines, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the Middle East. The position of the United Nations on the two-State solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," Dujarric said.

"The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States — Israel and Palestine — living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines," he added.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced the "deal of the century" — a plan for Middle Eastern settlement on the basis of the two-state solution. Special attention is focused on the status of Jerusalem, border issues, security guarantees, a free trade zone, prisoners and refugees, and the rules for further negotiations.

“This Vision would achieve mutual recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people and Palestine as the nation-state of the Palestinian people — each with equal civil rights for all its citizens. The plan designates defensible borders for the State of Israel and does not ask Israel to compromise on the safety of its people, affording them overriding security responsibility for land west of the Jordon River. For Palestinians, the Vision delivers significant territorial expansion, allocating land roughly comparable in size to the West Bank and Gaza for establishing a Palestinian State. Transportation links would allow efficient movement between Gaza and the West Bank, as well as throughout Palestine. The plan does not call for uprooting any people, Arab or Jew, from their homes,” the White House said. However Jerusalem, according to Trump, “will remain the sovereign capital of the State of Israel, and it should remain an undivided city.”

As a condition for the peace process, Trump cited the Palestinian authorities’ refusal from supporting the Hamas radical movement operating in Gaza and from methods of armed confrontation. The plan suggests more than 50 billion US dollars be facilitated in new investments over ten years as support to the settlement efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Trump's plan and said he is ready to start talks with Palestine. However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan.