Israeli president notes Russia’s role in struggle against antisemitism

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for joint struggle against anti-semitism and stated that there was no chance of being successful in this respect without Russia’s participation.

"We feel deeply excited as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Oswiecim (Auschwitz). On the world scene there is a common understanding any manifestations of anti-semitism, xenophobia and fascism are impermissible," Rivlin said on television.