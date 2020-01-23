Israeli president notes Russia’s role in struggle against antisemitism

JERUSALEM, January 23. /TASS/. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for joint struggle against anti-semitism and stated that there was no chance of being successful in this respect without Russia’s participation.
"We feel deeply excited as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Oswiecim (Auschwitz). On the world scene there is a common understanding any manifestations of anti-semitism, xenophobia and fascism are impermissible," Rivlin said on television.
"It is very important to ensure we fight against antisemitism together. This struggle cannot be conducted without Russia taking an active part in it," Rivlin said.
"Mr. President, we are very glad to welcome you here. I would like to express satisfaction with the efforts that you exert," Rivlin told Putin.
The Russian president arrived in Israel on Thursday. He will speak at the World Holocaust Forum as the main foreign guest.