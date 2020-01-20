VEB head hopes that Russian prime minister will atend WEF in Davos in 2021

"At the level of ministers, we cannot expect adequate interest. This is normal, but we are actively working," Kostin told TASS on the sidelines of the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos. "We are working rather actively at the level of businesses, and the governmental delegation, I think, does the same, as a rather representative person will arrive. I hope that next year one of our leaders will maybe attend. Maybe the prime minister will attend. This will generate a lot of interest," he added.

Kostin noted that in the last years, Russia has not been widely represented at the WEF, but stressed that "it is important that it was represented at all."

"As you know, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] met with [Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus] Schwab in St. Petersburg not so long ago and confirmed our interest. Of course, it is a different level when [US President Donald Trump] attends, because US presidents never attended [the WEF] before. Of course, when the president attends, it naturally gets a lot of attention," he added.