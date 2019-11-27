Putin has no plans to visit economic forum in Davos so far, says Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to participate in the next economic forum in Davos so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No, there are no such plans so far," he said when asked a respective question.

President plans to have a meeting with World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab in St. Petersburg later in the day.

Putin participated in the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Davos in 2009 as Russian Prime Minister. In 2020, the forum will be held on January 21 to 24.