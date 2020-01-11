Iran’s top diplomat says Ukrainian plane crash caused by human error, "US adventurism"

TASS, January 11. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written in a Twitter post that human error at a time of the crisis caused by US adventurism had led to the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines plane near Tehran.

"A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces [of Iran]: human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he wrote.

Zarif offered condolences and apologies to the Iranian people, "to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

On Saturday morning, ISNA News Agency released a statement made by Iran’s General Staff, which said that a Ukraine International Airlines plane had been shot down due to human error. According to the statement, the plane had flown in close proximity to one of the most important military facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On January 8, a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko, 176 people, were killed in the crash. They were citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the UK.