BRUSSELS, January 7. /TASS/. The European Union has officially confirmed that the foreign ministers’ meeting on Iran will be held in Brussels on January 10, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday.

"I called an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council with our Member States on Friday afternoon, 10 January, to discuss recent developments on Iraq and Iran. EU will play its full role to seek de-escalation of tensions in the region," he wrote.