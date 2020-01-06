US President ready to hold talks with Iran on nuclear deal reconsideration - White House

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump remains ready to renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iranian authorities, Senior White House Counselor Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway told reporters on Monday.

"He [President Trump - TASS] said he's open to meet. If Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country... sure. Absolutely," Conway said.

Trump reiterated earlier that he is set for the dialog with Tehran and is ready to meet Iranian representatives without conditions precedent. The US administration has stressed up to now that the proposal remains in force.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in respect of the Iran’s nuclear program was signed by Iran with the UN Security Council permanent members (Russia, the UK, China, the US, France) and Germany in 2015. The deal restricted Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for lifting the UN sanctions and the unilateral restrictions imposed by the US and the EU. The future of the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was called into question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018, and Washington’s oil export sanctions against Iran.