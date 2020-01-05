Undefined hackers claiming to be from Iran attack US government website

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. Undefined people hacked an American government website on Saturday posting statements supporting Iran and against US President Donald Trump on its home page.

American users clicking on the American Federal Depository Library Program (FDLP) portal late on Saturday were greeted with a "message from the Islamic Republic of Iran." "We will not stop supporting our friends in the regions, the oppressed people of Palestine, Yemen, Bahrain, the people and government of Syria and Iraq," it said.

The message claimed that the portal was "hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers." The web page also contained a picture of Donald Trump being hit in the face by a fist, with blood pouring from his mouth, and launched missiles.

The FDLP portal makes US federal publications available to the public at no cost.

The US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement earlier on Saturday that Tehran might execute a cyberattack against the US after the killing of Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.