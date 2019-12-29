Kiev, Donbass republics specify prisoner exchange formula

GORLOVKA, December 29. /TASS/. A total of 124 people were released and handed over to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) by Kiev in Sunday’s prisoner swap, a TASS correspondent reported from the exchange site near Gorlovka.

It was reported earlier that the LPR received 63 people and the DPR - 60 people, or 123 people in all.

Later however Ukraine handed over one more person.

Apart from that, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office confirmed that it had received 76 people, including 25 from the LPR and 51 from the DPR.

By now, the swap formula is 124-for-76.

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on Sunday. The swap was carried put near the Mayorskoye checkpoint. The Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine agreed at the beginning of the week to conduct a prisoner exchange by the yearend, with was among the provisions of the final document of the latest Normandy Four summit in Paris.