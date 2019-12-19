Zelensky’s approval rating growing after Normandy Four summit, suggests survey

KIEV, December 19./TASS/. The approval rating of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is growing once again following the December 9 Normandy Four summit, after seeing a decline last month, suggests an opinion poll carried out by Ukraine’s Rating pollster in December.

"Over the past two weeks, the level of satisfaction with the activity of President Zelensky has grown from 53% to 62%, while discontent has declined from 33% to 25%," the survey said. According to the poll, Zelensky leads the confidence rating among the Ukrainians. As many as 67% of the surveyed trust him, and another 25% — say they don’t.

"One third of the polled Ukrainians believe that there has been more success than failures in the president’s activity this year. Forty-one percent said this share was equal, and only 14% said that failures prevailed in his activity," sociologists revealed, specifying that the share of discontent was the highest among supporters of former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s party, European Solidarity.