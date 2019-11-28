Zelensky’s approval rating plummeting, opinion poll indicates

KIEV, November 28. /TASS/. Public opinion of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky among his citizens has plummeted to 52%, suggests a survey carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"As many as 52% of those polled support Vladimir Zelensky, while 19% have an unfavorable view about him. During the fall, the proportion of those who supported Zelensky has been declining, sliding from 73% in September to 66% in October, to 64% at the start of November and to 52% at the end of November," the institute said. By the same token, the share of Ukrainians who hold negative views of Zelensky has been on the rise since September — from 7% in September to 19% at the end of November, the research said.

According to the KIIS, the popularity of Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk stood at 11%. Twenty-five percent of Ukrainian nationals surveyed have a negative view of the premier, with their discontent rising from 9% in September to 14% in October, and then to 18% early in November and by the end of November it came to 25%," the pollster indicated.

Parliament Speaker Dmitry Razumkov scored better among the public than Goncharuk, with 24% of surveyed Ukrainians backing him. According to the research, another 16% viewed him in a negative light, with this figure growing by 7% within a month’s time.

The survey was carried out on November 22-25, by telephone among a random sample of 1,500 people. The operators did not call cell phone numbers used in the Donbass areas not under the Kiev control. The margin of error does not exceed 3%.

Zelensky, who ran for president from the Servant of the People party, clinched a landslide victory, garnering 73.22% of the vote, while his rival in the runoff, then President Pyotr Poroshenko secured just 24.45% of the vote.