Russia supports Bolivia’s aim to join BRICS — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia supports the aspiration of Bolivia to join BRICS, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Foreign Minister of Bolivia Celinda Sosa.

The Bolivian counterpart confirmed the sincere interest of the country to join BRICS during talks, Lavrov noted. "Russia supports such aspirations of Bolivia," he stressed.

"We [Russia] as having the presidency this year are interested in the maximum possible number of countries that want to be closer to BRICS to become either members or have sustainable and standing partner relations established, to receive a concrete positive answer," Lavrov noted.