Czech president says Putin has major influence on global politics

Zeman, who spoke with Barrandov TV channel, answered a question who could be the Person of the Year in global politics. "Such politicians [who exert the biggest influence on the world arena] are Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping," the president stated.

PRAGUE, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are among leaders who have major influence on global politics, President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman has said.

The Czech leader also noted that US President Donald Trump could be the most important person in global politics. However, according to him, "the tariff war [waged by the US] with the European Union and China is bad" and affects the US leader’s image. "On the other hand, I [positively] evaluate his decision to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Zeman commented.

"We’ll see how [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson will act," the Czech president said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel "is meanwhile looking for a successor."

According to Zeman, the above mentioned leaders had the greatest influence on global politics in 2019. "I’m afraid, I won’t find any new bright star [in the political sky]," he concluded.