UK’s Conservative Party secures majority in parliament

LONDON, December 13. /TASS/. The ruling Conservative Party has secured the majority in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament, according to the outcome of the vote in the December 12 early election.

The party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has obtained 327 out of a total of 650 seats. The simple majority will enable it to shape politics without regard to other parties.

The vote counting process is still underway at 54 polling stations. According to Sky News TV, the Conservatives have all chances to secure a comfortable majority with between 358 and 368 seats.