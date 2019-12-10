No conditions for relocating Syrian constitutional committee’s seat to Damascus

NUR-SULTAN, December 10. /TASS/. There are no immediate plans to relocate the seat of the Syrian constitutional committee from Geneva to Damascus as necessary conditions for that are lacking, Russian president’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.
"Probably, conditions when the constitutional committee can meet in Damascus will emerge in future," he told journalists when asked about plans for relocated the committee’s seat from Geneva to Damascus.
He stressed that it had taken too much effort to set up the constitutional committee in Switzerland.
Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari, who heads the Syrian government delegation to the talks in Nur-Sultan, told TASS earlier that issues of the work of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva had not been raised at his delegation’s meeting with the Russian delegation that had taken place earlier in the day as part of the 14th round of settlement talks in the Astana format.
Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan is hosting a high-level meeting on Syria in the Astana format, involving Russia, Iran and Turkey, on December 10-11.