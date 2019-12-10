No conditions for relocating Syrian constitutional committee’s seat to Damascus

NUR-SULTAN, December 10. /TASS/. There are no immediate plans to relocate the seat of the Syrian constitutional committee from Geneva to Damascus as necessary conditions for that are lacking, Russian president’s envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.

"Probably, conditions when the constitutional committee can meet in Damascus will emerge in future," he told journalists when asked about plans for relocated the committee’s seat from Geneva to Damascus.

He stressed that it had taken too much effort to set up the constitutional committee in Switzerland.