NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. The United States is trying to catch up with Russia in developing hypersonic weapons, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

"We took a pause on these technologies some years ago, when we had a clear lead. And what we are doing now, we are planning catchup," Esper said. "The department is investing every dollar it can" in order to gain an advance in hypersonic weapons, the Secretary added.