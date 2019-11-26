Russia hopes for consensus with West over class agents, says envoy to OPCW

THE HAGUE, November 26. /TASS/. Russia hopes for a consensus decision on the issue of including new chemicals, including those classified as the Novichok family in the OPCW lists, Russia’s envoy to the organization, Alexander Shulgin, told the media on Tuesday.

He said the ongoing 24th conference of signatories to the Chemical Weapons convention would consider two proposals: Russia’s and the one made by Canada, the Netherlands and the United States.