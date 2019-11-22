Russian military police and aviation conduct several patrol missions in northern Syria

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian military police conducted three patrol missions in Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates, and the air taskforce conducted an aerial patrol missions in northern Syria, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.

"The Russian military police continued patrol missions along the Arada Qebira-Kara Maniyah route in the al-Hasakah governorate, Ayn Isa-Shwihan route in the Raqqa governorate, and Ajami-Manbij, Ajami-Karakozaq routes in the Aleppo governorate," Borenkov said. "Military aviation force conducted an aerial patrol mission along the route Qwaires-Kobani-Metras-509-Qwaires," he added.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-point memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They are tasked with facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.