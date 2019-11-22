Russian military in Syria prevents mass exodus of militants to Russia — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian military in Syria succeeded in preventing the mass exodus of militants to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

"Servicemen from the Russian Aerospace Force, Navy, Special Operations Forces, Military Police and other agencies fully succeeded in completing their tasks. They showed courage and great skill, preventing the mass exodus of militants from those areas [Syria] to our country," Putin pointed out.

According to him, Russia’s "operation against terrorist gangs in Syria" proved to be "a serious skill test for the Armed Forces."

"As you know, large-scale military activities have ended, but the combat experience the military gained is in high demand today in [the sphere of] defense development projects, military exercises and snap inspections," said Putin, who is the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces. He emphasized that "the country’s defenses have been enhanced recently in terms of logistics, mobilization readiness, area-defense systems and military training." Putin added that "special military and political bodies were created in 2018, which pursue the important goal of teaching patriotism to military personnel and conscripts."