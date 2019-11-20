Morales describes new government’s crackdown on protests as ‘genocide’

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Bolivia’s ex-president Evo Morales compared the interim government’s crackdown on protests with genocide on Wednesday, at a news conference in Mexico where he had received political asylum.

"We have had about 30 deaths in Bolivia after the coup. This massacre is part of the genocide, which is now taking place in our dear Bolivia. My brothers and sisters are being killed there," said Morales, whose speech was aired live by the Telesur TV channel.

The ex-president once again requested the international community to help resolve the crisis in Bolivia.

"We call upon international organizations and bureaus, as well as <...> Pope Francis, the United Nations and others to set up the Commission of Truth to look into the October 20 elections," said Morales, who denied any violations during the vote count process.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.

Supporters of Morales do not recognize her, although the Constitutional Court had confirmed the legitimacy of the power transition. According to human rights activists, about 30 people died in the country since the start of the protests, and more than 500 were injured.