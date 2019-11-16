Morales calls on security forces to stop violence in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY, November 16. /TASS/. Evo Morales has called on Bolivia's security forces to stop violence against people.

"We ask Bolivia's armed forces and police to stop the massacre," Morales wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday, commenting on the reports that several of his supporters were killed in clashes with security forces near Cochabamba. "The uniform should not be covered in the blood of our people," he added.

The former Bolivian leader also accused interim president Jeanine Anez and other political opponents of "killing poor people who are marching and demanding a return to democracy." "They will have to answer for their grave crimes against humanity," he stressed.

The presidential election in Bolivia was held on October 20. According to the Supreme Electoral Court, incumbent President Evo Morales won in the first round. His main competitor, Carlos Mesa, said that he does not recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the results of the election were announced, large-scale protests and strikes started across the country. At least 10 people were killed in protests and over 500 more were injured.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation and characterized the situation in the country as a coup. He was earlier asked to leave his post by the country's armed forces, opposition and labor unions. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera and several ministers and parliament members resigned as well.

The Mexican authorities granted political asylum to Morales. Morales arrived in Mexico on November 12. Later on that day, Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself as interim president.