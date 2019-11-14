US hinders return of Syrian refugees home, says Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The United States is creating hindrances to Russia’s and Syria’s efforts to promote the return home of Syrian refugees, the chief of Russia’s National Coordination Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Thursday.

"The US has noticeably stepped up resistance to the implementation of the Russian-Syrian initiative for the return of Syrian refugees from neighboring countries, including Jordan and Lebanon," he said at a joint meeting of the inter-departmental coordination centers of Russia and Syria for the return of refugees.

Mizintsev said that officials of the US embassy in Amman were using non-governmental organizations under their control to systematically press for the delusion the internal political, social and economic situation in Syria was extremely complicated and there were no conditions for repatriation yet.

"The American University of Beirut has held a conference on the problem of Syrian refugees. Representatives of international humanitarian and human rights organizations from the United States and Britain said it was necessary to improve the conditions for Syrians in Lebanon, thus creating incentives to their assimilation elsewhere, while everything was ready in Syria for their accommodation," Mizintsev said.

He added that the United States and its allies "are pushing ahead with continued attempts at destructive intervention in Syria’s internal affairs."

"Part of the US forces have returned to Transeuphratia ostensibly for the protection of oil wells there. In reality, this is misappropriation of hydrocarbons for profit-making purposes and for supporting anti-government forces in the region. This outrageous theft of the Syrian people’s national asset hampers prompt reconstruction of the national economy," Mizintsev said.

He stressed that Washington was trying to prove the legitimacy of its presence in Syria in order to retain an opportunity for "robbing Syria’s subsoil resources with impunity.".