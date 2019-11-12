Plane carrying Bolivia’s former President Morales lands in Mexico City — TV

Mexico granted political asylum to Morales on November 11. A Mexican Air Force plane departed from Bolivia heading to Paraguay in the early hours of Tuesday. After the Mexican authorities received permission from the governments of Peru and Brazil to fly over their territories, the aircraft headed to Mexico.

The presidential election was held in Bolivia on October 20. According to Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Morales won the election. His main rival, ex-president Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize Morales' victory in the first round. After the outcome of the vote was announced, protests were organized by Mesa’s suppoters.

The army, opposition and trade unions demanded that Morales step down. On November 10, the president declared his resignation, describing these developments as a coup. Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, several ministers and lawmakers followed his lead.