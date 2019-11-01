First joint patrolling of Russia and Turkey in Syria lasts four hours

"As planned, Turkish and Russian units have finished the first joint patrolling in the region of Derbesia, with support of unmanned aerial vehicles. <…> Turkish and Russian units have carried out patrolling in to the depth of 10 km [from the Turkish border into Syria] covering the distance of 87 km," the communique informs.

ANKARA, November 1. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have finished the first joint patrolling in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense informed on Friday.

The NTV channel informed that patrolling began at around 12:00 local time to the east of the Euphrates River and lasted for approximately four hours.

The defense ministry added that the patrolling took place between the Syrian settlements of Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli.

The Russian top brass also issued a comment: "The first joint patrol covered a route of over 110 kilometers to the west of the customs post of Derbesia to the depth of 6 km from the Syrian-Turkish border and back. The mission lasted for approximately 4 hours in total. Along the patrol route, the joint patrol inspected the situation in several major settlements."

The Russian ministry added that in the course of the patrol, the Russian military police and the Syrian border guards monitored the implementation of the memorandum on the withdrawal of Kurdish protection units and equipment to the depth of 30 km from the border and aided law enforcement in ensuring security and order.

"The patrol included Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles of the Russian military police and Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service — 9 units of military equipment in total. A BTR-82 armored personnel carrier of the Russian military police ensured security of the convoy throughout the route," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future.

The deadline for the Kurdish forces to withdraw expired on October 29, 18:00 local time. Turkey and Russia began joint patrolling in northeastern Syria on Friday.