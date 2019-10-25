IAEA to elect new director general on October 28-30

VIENNA, October 25. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors is set to hold the final voting rounds to elect a new director general, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced on Friday.

"IAEA Board of Governors aims at appointing a new Director General by 2/3 majority in October. To this end, intensive balloting will take place — one per day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Since ratings of two candidates are almost equal, the competition will be extremely tense," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier on October, two informal straw polls were held, which failed to determine a frontrunner in the race. On October 21, the IAEA Board of Governors held a secret ballot that selected two top candidates for the job — IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta (Romania) and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Rafael Grossi (Argentina).

The election of a new IAEA chief is being held due to the passing of the former head of that organization, Japanese diplomat Yukiya Amano, in July. The procedure to elect a new director general is scheduled to be completed in October. In order to be elected, a candidate should secure the support of most members of the Board of Governors. The new IAEA head is due to assume office no later than January 1, 2020.