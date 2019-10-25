Turkey, Russia and US prevented terrorist state from emerging in Syria's north — envoy

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 25. /TASS/. Joint efforts of Turkey, Russia and the United States allowed to prevent a terrorist state from emerging in Syria's north, Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu said on Thursday at the session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Syria.

"After the successful completion of diplomatic efforts, Turkey decided to stop Operation Peace Spring on October 22. We want to thank our American and Russian friends for recognizing our legitimate security concerns and for readiness to work with us against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Dempcratic Union party and its militant wing People's Protection Units," Sinirlioglu said.

"Our joint efforts have not allowed a terrorist state to emerge in Syria's north. Maybe this is good news not for everybody, but this is an important step toward establishing peace and security in Syria," he added.

On October 9, Ankara launched the Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria with the aim of establishing a buffer zone in the region on the border with Turkey. Damascus described the military operation as an act of aggression, and the international community slammed Ankara for the operation.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement on temporary ceasefire. Turkey agreed to pause the military operation for 120 hours to allow Kurdish units from the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition to leave the security zone established by Ankara. The ceasefire expired at 10pm Moscow time on Tuesday, October 22.

On October 22, Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement on granting Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from the 30-kilometer zone on the border with Turkey. Russian military police and Syrian border guards will assist Kurdish units in withdrawing.