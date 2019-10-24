Russia-Turkey accords in line with interests of Syria, Kurds, Europe — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 24. /TASS/. While working with Turkey on the memorandum on Syrian settlement, Russia proceeded from the fact that these agreements should meet the interests of Damascus, the Kurds and European nations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The talks were very difficult, and don’t forget the fact that the Turkish side has its own goals," Peskov told reporters. He recalled that "the Russian side is the only side that has legal grounds to have its armed forces on Syria’s territory."

"So, we only had to match the interests and see to it that the situation is mutually acceptable. And acceptable for Damascus, from our point of view," he noted.

"It should be to the satisfaction of the Syrians because the border will be protected by Syrian guards, because, so to say, it is yet another step confirming Syria’s sovereignty," he said.

"As a matter of fact, it is in the interests of the Europeans as they are geared toward protecting the border from infiltration of terrorists, ensuring Turkey’s security and hence, we prevent flows of refugees who later may go to Europe. So, Europe can and must be satisfied," he stressed, adding that these agreements should be satisfactory for the Kurds as well.

When asked which side, either Russia or Turkey, has contributed more to the memorandum, Peskov noted, "It was joint work and in this situation, obviously, it was about a mutually acceptable solution only, and it was reached to the satisfaction of both sides, and, as a matter of fact, it should be to the satisfaction of all others who are concerned."

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and Turkey reiterated in the memorandum that their key goal is to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.