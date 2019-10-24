Withdrawal of foreign troops stationed in Syria illegitimately is priority, says Kremlin

SOCHI, October 23./TASS/. The Kremlin is confident that all foreign military deployed in Syria illegitimately, must leave the country, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As for the presence of American soldiers in Syria, our position is well known — only the Russian units are present in Syria legitimately at the invitation of the Syrian leadership," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the final goal is a full withdrawal of any foreign armed forces, foreign military from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," he went on to say. "This position is shared by Moscow and Damascus, and this aim is the ultimate priority after a full political settlement is achieved," Peskov stated.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington’s plans to withdraw troops from Syria, saying "Let someone else fight over this long bloodstained sand." He pointed out, however, that the US intended to keep oil fields in northeastern Syria under its control, and to then decide what to do with them.

On October 17, the United States, represented by Vice President Mike Pence, reached a deal with Turkey to pause Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. Turkey consented to a 120-hour ceasefire so that Kurdish units making up the coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) could leave the areas of the border security zone that Ankara is attempting to create.

Predictions as to Kurds' attitude to US in light of recent developments