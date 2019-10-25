UN will never grow obsolete, says Russia's UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 24. /TASS/. The United Nations continues to be the cornerstone of global architecture and it will never grow obsolete, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday when the organization marks its 74th anniversary.

"As a matter of fact, the United Nations is in no way obsolete. On the contrary, as the only universal international organization, it is topical today as it has never been before," he stressed.

Only those countries, "which dislike the fact that this is the only organization in the world where every nation, either big or small, have a say" indulge in playing up the idea of the United Nations’ obsoleteness, he added. "They want to change this situation and delegate resolution of global problems to a narrow circle," Nebenzya noted. "These countries may think that the United Nations has grown obsolete but this comes straight from the devil."

"The United Nations will never grow obsolete. It is the basis of the present-day world architecture," he stressed.

According to an opinion poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Center, nearly half of respondents (48%) said they thought the United Nations was an outdated cooperation format to address international problems. Twenty-three percent said they were of opposite opinion.